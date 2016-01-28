FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-ING Groep exchanges final tranche of NN Group anchor investment notes
January 28, 2016 / 7:42 AM / in 2 years

BRIEF-ING Groep exchanges final tranche of NN Group anchor investment notes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 28 (Reuters) - ING Groep NV :

* ING exchanges final tranche of NN Group anchor investment notes

* Will exchange third and final tranche of 337.5 million euros ($366.9 million) mandatory exchangeable subordinated notes

* Exchange price was set at a 3 pct discount to NN Group closing price on Jan. 22, 2016

* 208 million euros of notes will be exchanged into 6.9 million NN Group ordinary shares with three anchor investors

* 129.5 million euros of notes will be settled in cash with RRJ capital

* Exchange price of approximately 30.34 euros per share Source text for Eikon: See also: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9200 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

