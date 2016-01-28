FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Russia's Lenta says Q4 sales rise 26.2 pct yr/yr
Sections
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
U.S.
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
Future of money
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
January 28, 2016 / 7:16 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Russia's Lenta says Q4 sales rise 26.2 pct yr/yr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 28 (Reuters) - Lenta says:

* Total sales grew 26.2 percent, year-on-year, in Q4 2015 to 75.1 billion roubles ($969.13 million);

* Like-for-like sales grew 6.1 percent versus Q4 2014;

* 18 hypermarkets and five supermarkets opened during Q4;

* Total sales grew 30.3 percent in FY 2015 to 252.8 billion roubles; like-for-like sales rose 9.1 percent versus 2014;

* Expects adjusted EBITDA margin for full year of 2015 to improve compared to result of 2014;

* Confirms its 2016 expansion target to open at least 40 new hypermarkets and expects to maintain a similar or higher rate of growth in 2017 and beyond;

* Expects to significantly exceed its previously communicated goal of doubling selling space over three years to Dec. 2016;

* Given volatile consumer and macro environment, Lenta will not provide 2016 sales growth guidance. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 77.4920 roubles) (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.