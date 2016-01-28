FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Consumer Goods and Retail
January 28, 2016 / 7:26 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Enzymatica to acquire Zymetech, proposes new share issue 

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 28 (Reuters) - Enzymatica publ AB :

* Has signed agreement to acquire Icelandic company Zymetech via a non-cash issue

* Acquisition gives company, among others, international exclusive rights to patent-protected enzyme, key ingredient in Coldzyme Mouth Spray

* Purchase price consists of about 20.9 million new shares in Enzymatica and about 4 million new warrants

* As of Jan. 27, 20.9 million shares were equal to price of 3.35 Swedish crowns per share and a value of about 70 million crowns ($535,000)

* Will propose a cash issue of new shares in H1 2016 with preemptive rights for existing shareholders amounting to about 60 million crowns and an extended mandate for a future private placement of up to 40 million crowns Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 130.2600 crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
