BRIEF-Alk Abello expands partnership into South-East Asian growth markets

Jan 28 (Reuters) - Alk Abello A/S :

* Expands partnership into South-East Asian growth markets

* Expansion of its partnership with Abbott

* Abbott will register and sell house dust mite (HDM) sublingual allergy immunotherapy (SLIT) tablet in 7 new growth markets in SE Asia

* Agreement is expected to have a positive, long-term effect on Alk’s financial results

* Ddeal not expected to have a material impact on 2016 financial results Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)