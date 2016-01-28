FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Alk Abello expands partnership into South-East Asian growth markets
January 28, 2016 / 7:45 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Alk Abello expands partnership into South-East Asian growth markets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 28 (Reuters) - Alk Abello A/S :

* Expands partnership into South-East Asian growth markets

* Expansion of its partnership with Abbott

* Abbott will register and sell house dust mite (HDM) sublingual allergy immunotherapy (SLIT) tablet in 7 new growth markets in SE Asia

* Agreement is expected to have a positive, long-term effect on Alk’s financial results

* Ddeal not expected to have a material impact on 2016 financial results Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

