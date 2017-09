BRIEF-Data Respons Q4 EBITDA down at NOK 14.4 million

Jan 28 (Reuters) - Data Respons ASA :

* Q4 operating revenue 268 million Norwegian crowns ($31.0 million) versus 229 million crowns year ago

* Q4 EBITDA 14.4 million crowns versus 18.3 million crowns year ago

* End-Q4 order backlog 690 million crowns versus 713 million crowns year ago

* Board of directors proposes a dividend of 1.00 crown per share for third straight year

* Challenges facing oil industry and related sectors has resulted in lower activity in norwegian market Source text for Eikon:

