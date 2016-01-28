FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-BRIEF-Novorossiysk Grain Plant plans to build new elevator
Sections
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
U.S.
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
Future of money
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Corrections News
January 28, 2016 / 10:01 AM / 2 years ago

CORRECTED-BRIEF-Novorossiysk Grain Plant plans to build new elevator

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects volume of current grain handling in second bullet to 3.5 million tonnes from 6.5 million tonnes.)

Jan 28 (Reuters) - Novorossiysk Grain Plant :

* Plans to build new elevator with 100,000 tonnes grain storage capacity, general director Aleksey Chemerichko said in an interview for administration of Krasnodar Krai

* The company is carrying out modernization of existing and construction of new facilities for receiving, storing and handling grain to increase grain handling capacity to 6 million tonnes from current 3.5 million tonnes

* The project runs from 2014 to 2018, total investment in the project is over 6 billion roubles ($78.81 million) Source text - bit.ly/1SLEps2

Further company coverage: ($1 = 76.1350 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.