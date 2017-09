Jan 28 (Reuters) - The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA):

* FCA and Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA) investigations into HBOS senior managers

* These investigations will determine whether or not any prohibition proceedings should be commenced against them

* FCA and PRA continue to review materials with a view to making further decisions regarding other former hbos senior managers (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)