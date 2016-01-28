FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-BRIEF-GSK's Nigerian unit gets offer to divest bottling, distribution of drinks business
#Corrections News
January 28, 2016 / 12:46 PM / 2 years ago

REFILE-BRIEF-GSK's Nigerian unit gets offer to divest bottling, distribution of drinks business

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects headline to say GSK Consumer Nigeria received an offer to divest bottling and distribution of drinks business from Suntory Beverage & Food)

Jan 28 (Reuters) - GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Nigeria Plc :

* Receives offer from Suntory Beverage & Food Ltd to divest bottling and distribution of drinks business

* If transaction is agreed and approved, the retained business of GSK Nigeria would comprise wellness, oral healthcare business

* If transaction is agreed and approved, the retained business of GSK Nigeria would comprise nutrition and pharmaceutical businesses Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

