Jan 28 (Reuters) - Honeywell Flour Mills Plc

* Says 9-month ended Dec 31, 2015 revenue of 39.7 billion naira versus 37.6 billion naira last year

* 9-Month profit before tax 1.93 billion naira versus 1.23 billion naira last year