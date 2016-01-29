FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-BRIEF-Euronext says Euronext Lisbon and Interbolsa CEO resigns (Jan 28)
Sections
Houston residents set to return to work
Harvey aftermath
Houston residents set to return to work
U.S. crude rises, gasoline falls as refineries restart
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. crude rises, gasoline falls as refineries restart
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
Zimbabwe
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Corrections News
January 28, 2016 / 5:26 PM / 2 years ago

CORRECTED-BRIEF-Euronext says Euronext Lisbon and Interbolsa CEO resigns (Jan 28)

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects first bullet and headline in Jan 28 brief item to show Laginha has resigned as CEO of Euronext Lisbon and Interbolsa, not Euronext NV)

Jan 28 (Reuters) - Euronext NV :

* Luis Laginha has resigned and will step down from his role as CEO of Euronext Lisbon and Interbolsa

* A replacement for Luis Laginha will be recruited in the coming months

* Isabel Ucha will be appointed interim CEO of Euronext Lisbon and a member of Euronext NV managing board while holding this interim position Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.