Jan 28 (Reuters) - Jcdecaux :

* Q4 adjusted revenue up 17.2 pct to 983.9 million euros ($1.08 billion)

* 2015 adjusted revenue up 14.0 pct to 3,207.6 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9132 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)