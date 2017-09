Jan 28 (Reuters) - Fleury Michon SA :

* FY revenue 757.6 million euros ($829.34 million) versus 707.1 million euros year ago

* Q4 revenue 190.0 million euros versus 180.9 million euros year ago

* Net income for the year 2015 should be close to stable Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9135 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)