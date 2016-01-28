FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Montagne Et Neige Developpement 9M pro forma revenue up at 46.7 million euros
#Consumer Goods and Retail
January 28, 2016 / 6:01 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Montagne Et Neige Developpement 9M pro forma revenue up at 46.7 million euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 28 (Reuters) - Montagne Et Neige Developpement SS :

* 9 month pro forma revenue 46.7 million euros versus 45.7 million euros ($50.03 million) pro forma last year

* Q4 expected with strong growth at the end of December 2015

* Accumulated turnover and the firm order book is up 7.6 pct compared with the same date of last year

* Reiterates its annual targets of sustained organic growth and a return to profitability Source text: bit.ly/1KdhLpJ Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9135 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
