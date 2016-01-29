FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-BFW Liegenschaften FY net rental income up 17 pct at CHF 19.1 mln
Sections
Houston residents set to return to work
Harvey aftermath
Houston residents set to return to work
U.S. crude rises, gasoline falls as refineries restart
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. crude rises, gasoline falls as refineries restart
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
Zimbabwe
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 29, 2016 / 5:56 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-BFW Liegenschaften FY net rental income up 17 pct at CHF 19.1 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 29 (Reuters) - BFW Liegenschaften AG :

* FY earnings from rental income rose by 22 pct to 15.9 million Swiss francs ($15.64 million)

* FY prelim EBIT of 19.5 million Swiss francs (previous year 14.1 million Swiss francs 

* FY net rental income increased by 17 pct 19.1 million Swiss francs 

* Valuation of investment portfolio resulted in positive changes in fair value of real estate investments in the amount of 6.4 million Swiss francs in FY

* FY earnings including effects from changes in fair value of real estate investments and deferred taxes at 10.2 million Swiss francs (previous year 2.8 million Swiss francs) Source text - bit.ly/1RQglnF Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.0167 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.