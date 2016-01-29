FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Healthcare
January 29, 2016 / 6:41 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Nicox out-licenses OTC asset AC 120 to Ora Inc

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 29 (Reuters) - Nicox SA :

* Nicox out-licenses OTC asset AC 120 to Ora Inc

* Ora to finance all development activities

* Upcoming phase 2/3 in morning eyelid swelling or ‘puffiness’

* Nicox is eligible to receive a $10 million milestone payment from Ora upon approval of ac-120 by U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA)

* Transaction enables Nicox to leverage OTC-directed asset from Aciex acquisition

* Nicox to receive payment on approval and a share of future revenue from sales of AC-120

* Nicox is also eligible to receive a percentage of any proceeds received by ora under a potential sub-license agreement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)

