BRIEF-Stockmann shareholder proposes combining share series
#Consumer Goods and Retail
January 29, 2016 / 7:36 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Stockmann shareholder proposes combining share series

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 29 (Reuters) - Stockmann Oyj Abp

* Stockmann’s shareholder’s proposal to combine the share series and a directed free share issue included in the agenda of the annual general meeting

* says shareholder HTT STC Holding Ltd, representing over 10 per cent of the Company’s shares, proposes to the Annual General Meeting that the Company’s two share series be combined so that the provisions concerning the Company’s different share series are removed from the Articles of Association

* company would have only a single class of shares which is publicly listed and the shares would carry one vote each and otherwise have equal rights

* shareholder proposes that a free share issue would be directed to holders of the company’s Series A shares in such a way that for each forty (40) Series A shares held three (3) new shares would be given in the company’s single share series Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Helsinki Newsroom)

