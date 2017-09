Jan 28 (Reuters) - Poxel SA :

* As of Dec. 31, cash and cash equivalents amounted to 42.4 million euros ($46.39 million) compared to 10.3 million euros on Dec. 31, 2014

* 2015 revenues resulting from collaboration, licensing and other agreements amounted 60,000 euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9139 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)