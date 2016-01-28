BRIEF-Beneteau issues forecasts for 2015/16

Jan 28 (Reuters) - Beneteau SA :

* Forecasts for 2015/16: growth of around 15 pct for Boat business

* Forecast for 2015/16: around 55 million euros ($60.3 million) forecast for group income from ordinary operations, an increase of around 60 pct

* Boat business’ revenues for FY 2015/16 are estimated at 950 million euros, with year-on-year growth of over 15 pct

* FY 2014/15 income from ordinary operations will be close to 55 million euros, compared with 34.4 million euros previous year

* Targets net debt reduced to zero by end of financial year