BRIEF-Beneteau issues forecasts for 2015/16
#Consumer Goods and Retail
January 28, 2016 / 6:36 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Beneteau issues forecasts for 2015/16

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 28 (Reuters) - Beneteau SA :

* Forecasts for 2015/16: growth of around 15 pct for Boat business

* Forecast for 2015/16: around 55 million euros ($60.3 million) forecast for group income from ordinary operations, an increase of around 60 pct

* Boat business’ revenues for FY 2015/16 are estimated at 950 million euros, with year-on-year growth of over 15 pct

* FY 2014/15 income from ordinary operations will be close to 55 million euros, compared with 34.4 million euros previous year

* Targets net debt reduced to zero by end of financial year Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9127 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

