Jan 28 (Reuters) - Caixabank :

* Says to amortize Repsol exchangeable bonds XS0994834587 due in 2016

* To exchange bonds for shares amounting to 2.1 pct of Repsol’s capital

* Intends to maintain similar level of participation in Repsol Source text for Eikon:

