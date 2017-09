Jan 29 (Reuters) - Rieter Holding AG :

* FY sales down 10 percent at 1.04 billion Swiss francs ($1.02 billion)

* FY orders received down 30 percent at 801.6 million Swiss francs

* Expects EBIT margin of 7.0 pct and a net profit of 4.8 pct of sales for 2015 financial year Source text - bit.ly/1WQPpDH Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.0159 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)