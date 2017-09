Jan 29 (Reuters) - GfK SE :

* FY adjusted operating income increases by 9 million euros to approx. 188 million euros ($205.18 million)

* FY sales rise by 6.3 percent compared with the previous year to approx. 1.544 billion euros