Jan 29 (Reuters) - Atoss Software AG :

* FY consolidated sales rising 13 percent to 44.9 million euros ($48.9 million)

* FY operating profits (EBIT) climbed 16 percent to 11.3 million euros

* Q4 sales coming in at 11.9 million euros (previous year: 10.9 million euros)

* Recommends a dividend of 2.80 euros per share

* Eexpects success story to continue in 2016 with an ebit margin of around 25 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9177 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)