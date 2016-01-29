FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-British Land says Leadenhall building now 94 pct let or under offer
#Financials
January 29, 2016 / 7:22 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-British Land says Leadenhall building now 94 pct let or under offer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 29 (Reuters) - British Land Company Plc

* Quadrature capital signs at leadenhall building

* Investment management firm Quadrature Capital has agreed terms for level 33 at Leadenhall Building

* Quadrature Capital has signed a ten year lease for 11,000 sq ft floor, and will relocate from its current premises at 99 Bishopsgate

* Leadenhall Building is now 94 per cent let or under offer, with ten companies currently in occupation across 32 floors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
