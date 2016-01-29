FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Elos Medtech: effects of final acquisition analysis relating to Onyx Medical
January 29, 2016 / 7:21 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Elos Medtech: effects of final acquisition analysis relating to Onyx Medical

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 29 (Reuters) - Elos Medtech AB :

* Says acquired the North American company Onyx Medical LLC in April 2015

* Effect is increase of about 0.8 million Swedish crowns ($95,000) in amortisation cost for previously reported quarters in 2015

* Nonrecurring cost of about 3 million crowns has arisen for changes in inventory

* Nonreccuring cost implies total earnings impact on previously reported quarters of about 1.9 million crowns each for Q2 and Q3

* Revision of the contingent consideration result in an increase of some 40 million crowns to a maximum amount of about 116 million crowns Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.5138 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

