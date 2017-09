Jan 29 (Reuters) - Rusagro :

* Q4 revenue 28.9 billion roubles ($383.70 million) versus 21.6 billion roubles year ago

* Q4 sugar business revenue up 69 pct to 9.9 billion roubles

* Q4 meat business revenue down 6 pct to 4.7 billion roubles

* Q4 oil and fat business revenue up 46 pct to 5.2 billion roubles

* Q4 agricultural business revenue up 27 pct to 9.0 billion roubles Further company coverage: ($1 = 75.3200 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)