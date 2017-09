Jan 29 (Reuters) - Ebro Foods SA :

* Signs a deal to buy French organic cereal manufacturer Celnat SA for 25.5 million euros ($27.8 million)

* The deal has gone through its unit, Alimentation Sante

* Celnat produces organic cereals Source text for Eikon:

