BRIEF-Azimut Holding unit buys Empowered Financial Partners
January 29, 2016 / 10:42 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Azimut Holding unit buys Empowered Financial Partners

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 29 (Reuters) - Azimut Holding SpA :

* Signs a binding sale and purchase agreement to acquire entire capital of Empowered Financial Partners (“EFP”) via its Australian subsidiary, AZ Next Generation Advisory Pty Ltd (AZ NGA)

* The agreement includes a share swap of 49 percent of EFP’s equity for AZ NGA shares and a progressive buy back of these shares over next ten years

* The remaining 51 percent stake will be paid to the founding partners in cash over a period of two years

* The total value of transaction considering both cash and share swap entails a purchase price of around 1.8 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
