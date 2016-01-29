BRIEF-Bwin.Party says court sanctions scheme of arrangement for deal with GVC

Jan 29 (Reuters) - Bwin.Party Digital Entertainment Plc

* Scheme sanctioned / suspension of BPTY shares

* Court has today sanctioned scheme of arrangement by which recommended offer for Bwin.Party by GVC is being implemented

* As of 5.00 p.m. on 28 January 2016, listing of Bwin.Party shares on official list of UK listing authority and trading in Bwin.Party shares on LSE were suspended

* Cancellation of listing and trading of Bwin.Party shares is expected to take place at 8.00 a.m. on 2 February 2016