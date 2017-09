Jan 29 (Reuters) - Talentum Oyj :

* Niclas Köhler, CFO of Talentum, will step down after financial statements for 2015 are released on Feb. 12

* As of Feb. 12 finances will be managed by Juha Nuutinen, CFO of Alma Media Corporation  Source text for Eikon:

