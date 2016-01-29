BRIEF-Lloyds Banking Group updates on enhanced capital notes

Jan 29 (Reuters) - Lloyds Banking Group Plc

* Update on enhanced capital notes

* Has received permission from Prudential Regulatory Authority (PRA) for redemption of all series of ECNS outstanding

* For remaining series of ECNS, group is launching concurrent sterling, euro and U.S. Dollar voluntary cash tender offers

* iIs aware that ECN trustee has sought leave to Supreme Court to appeal court of appeal’s decision

* If Supreme Court were to agree to hear such appeal and if it were subsequently to determine that a CDE had not occurred, group would compensate fairly holders of ECNS whose securities are redeemed