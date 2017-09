Jan 29 (Reuters) - Sygnity SA :

* Signs a deal of the maximum value of 80.7 million zlotys ($19.8 million) with the Polish Ministry of Finance

* The deal is for the delivery and maintenance of e-Podatki tax system software Source text for Eikon:

