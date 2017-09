Jan 29 (Reuters) - AS Roma SpA :

* Loans until June 30, 2016 player Ervin Zukanovic from UC Sampdoria for 1.2 million euros

* Loan agreement envisages option for the permanent acquisition of player Ervin Zukanovic for 2.8 million euros