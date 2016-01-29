FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Autoliv sees more than 10 pct organic sales growth in Q1
January 29, 2016 / 11:06 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Autoliv sees more than 10 pct organic sales growth in Q1

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 29 (Reuters) - Autoliv Inc

* Says for Q1 of 2016, company expects organic sales to increase by more than 10 percent and an adjusted operating margin of around 8.5 percent

* Says expectation for full year is for organic sales growth of around 5 percent and an adjusted operating margin of more than 9 percent

* Says RD&E investments, net will be in higher end of 6-6.5 percent range, a significant year-over-year increase

* On replacement airbag inflators says based on customer agreements and our own expectations, we now estimate delivery volumes of up to 20 million units for the period 2015 to 2017

* Says around half of the previously estimated 2016 volumes are now expected for 2017

* Says there is also potential for additional delivery volumes in 2017. It remains too early in this evolving situation to be able to estimate final volumes. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

