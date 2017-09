Jan 29 (Reuters) - CMA

* Expects to extend the timetable for its investigation into the retail banking market

* Will decide on the extension and its length by early March

* A number of new suggestions have been made and CMA wants to ensure that there is enough time to hear from interested parties

* Therefore expect that an extension will be necessary to give us a bit more time for analysis and consultation Source text: (bit.ly/1QKdc7M)