Feb 1 (Reuters) - Jungfraubahn Holding AG :

* Jungfrau Railway Group submitted a conversion and purchase offer for holders of Harderbahn AG and BLM AG bearer shares

* Conversion of one bearer share HB nom. 50 Swiss francs ($49) in 4 registered shares JBH nom. 1.50 francs or 360 francs in cash Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.0216 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)