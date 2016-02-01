FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Sartorius Stedim Biotech FY EBITDA rises to 231.3 mln euro
#Healthcare
February 1, 2016 / 6:15 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Sartorius Stedim Biotech FY EBITDA rises to 231.3 mln euro

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA :

* FY sales revenue of 884.3 million euro ($959.1 million), up 29.4 pct

* FY EBITDA of 231.3 million euro versus 160.5 million euro a year ago

* FY net profit of 139.3 million euro versus 87.2 million euro a year ago

* Forecasts 2016 sales revenue will increase 12 pct to 16 pct and underlying EBITDA margin will rise approx. one percentage point

* Management anticipates that in 2020 sales revenue will reach about 1.5 to 1.6 billion euros and underlying EBITDA margin will attain about 29 to 30 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9220 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
