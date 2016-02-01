BRIEF-Sartorius raises outlook for 2020 EBITDA margin

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Sartorius Ag

* Says forecasts that sales will grow approx. 10% to 14% in constant currencies in 2016

* Says financial targets achieved or exceeded: group sales revenue up 16.0%; underlying ebitda up 40.9%

* Says confirms its sales target of around 2 billion euros in constant currencies for full year of 2020

* Says on basis of constant currencies, its underlying ebitda margin is now expected to reach about 26% to 27% in 2020 instead of 23% formerly projected

* Says company’s underlying ebitda margin is projected to gain around one percentage point in constant currencies compared with prior-year figure of 23.6% in 2016

* Says increased its sales revenue in constant currencies by 16.0% (reported: 25.1%) from 891.2 million euros in 2014 to 1,114.8 million euros in 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Frankfurt newsroom)