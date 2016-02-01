FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-ISG says to respond to Cathexis mandatory cash offer
February 1, 2016 / 7:31 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-ISG says to respond to Cathexis mandatory cash offer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 1 (Reuters) - ISG Plc :

* Board of ISG notes announcement by Cathexis UK Holdings Limited that its revised offer of 171p per share is now a mandatory offer for ISG

* Board of ISG continues to strongly advise all shareholders to take no action and, in particular, not to sell their isg shares

* Board will be issuing its formal response to mandatory offer once next offer document has been posted

* Board reminds shareholders of previous very low level of shareholder acceptance (1.7%) of cathexis’ unsolicited offer of 143p per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

