Feb 1 (Reuters) - Brighter publ AB :

* Raises 11.4 million Swedish crowns ($1.33 million) through exercise of warrants

* Will issue 3,812,962 new shares as result of exercise of warrants

* Says 95 pct of warrants has been excercised

