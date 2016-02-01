BRIEF-Immsi's Intermarine to supply the Italian Navy with two ships

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Immsi SpA :

* Contracts relating to prior-year orders, suspended pending authorizations, for 150 million euros ($162.7 million) become effective as from Feb

* Intermarine has signed agreement to supply Italian Navy with two high-speed polyvalent ships, for total value of 40 million euro

* The agreement is subject to ratification by the Italian authorities and operations are expected to begin by the end of March 2016

* The company backlog currently stands at approximately 300 million euros