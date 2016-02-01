FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Intrasoft International signs contract with MWALIMU Commercial Bank
February 1, 2016 / 9:01 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Intrasoft International signs contract with MWALIMU Commercial Bank

Reuters Staff

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Intracom Holdings SA :

* Its unit Intrasoft International signs 5-year contract with MWALIMU Commercial Bank of Tanzania

* Contract includes supply, installation, maintenance of central banking system Profits of Intrasoft International

* The project will start in February, with a view that the bank can be in full production mode before summer

* INTRASOFT International recently opened a new subsidiary in Nairobi, Kenya, to promote its activities in the African continent Source text: bit.ly/1PsBCBL Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

