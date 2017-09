Feb 1 (Reuters) - Indra Sistemas SA :

* To invest 5 million euros ($5.4 million) in ground segment of Spain’s satellite company Hispasat

* To implement four earth stations allowing it to manage two new satellites Hispasat 1F and Amazonas 5  Source text: bit.ly/23DhBOU

