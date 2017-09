Feb 1 (Reuters) - Wallstreet:online AG :

* FY sales up 10 percent to 2.526 million euros ($2.74 million)

* FY EBITDA more than doubles to 408,000 euros

* For 2016 plans a turnover of 2.9 million euros, an increase of almost 15 percent compared to 2015 and a further increase in profits

* FY profit after tax 108,000 euros versus loss 66,000 euros year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9215 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)