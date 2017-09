Feb 1 (Reuters) - German Startups Group Berlin GmbH & Co KGaA :

* Recorded a consolidated net profit of 3.8 million euros ($4.1 million) in FY 2015, following 1.4 million euros in fiscal year 2014

* Is confident that it can continue this profitable growth in fiscal year 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9208 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)