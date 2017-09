Feb 1 (Reuters) - Kongsberg Automotive ASA :

* Wins global premium seat comfort business

* Contract is worth an estimated 26.7 million euros ($209.0 million) (253 million Norwegian crowns) over its lifetime

* Production is scheduled to start in Q3 2017 Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9220 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)