BRIEF-Countryside Properties says London IPO priced at 225-275p/shr
February 1, 2016 / 7:21 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Countryside Properties says London IPO priced at 225-275p/shr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Countryside Properties Plc :

* Announces price range for IPO and its intention to publish, later today

* Price range for offer has been set at 225 pence - 275 pence per share, representing a market capitalisation of 1,125 million stg at mid point of price range

* Post completion of offer, company expected to have free float of between 30 pct and 50 pct issued share capital

* Expected to raise net primary proceeds of approximately 114 million stg Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

