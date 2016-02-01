FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Telkom SA says Q3 group net revenue up 7 pct
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
February 1, 2016 / 7:36 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Telkom SA says Q3 group net revenue up 7 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Telkom SA Soc Ltd :

* Quarterly trading and operational update for the third quarter ended 31 December 2015

* Fixed data revenue excluding leased line revenue increased 5 pct

* Active mobile subscribers grew 22 pct to 2.5 mln, with a blended ARPU of 90.26 rand;

* LTE sites grew 9 pct to approximately 1400 sites; for Q3 ended 31 December

* Expect continued weakness in economy and anticipate that our customers will migrate to cheaper packages or delay spending on new infrastructure. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
