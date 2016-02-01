FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-EFI signs investment contract with Guangxi Wuzhou Quanli Tony Guo
February 1, 2016 / 7:56 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-EFI signs investment contract with Guangxi Wuzhou Quanli Tony Guo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Europejski Fundusz Energii SA :

* Signs an investment contract with Guangxi Wuzhou Quanli Tony Guo (Chinese investor)

* The Chinese investor to acquire 7,500 new shares in the company’s wholly-owned unit, Discovery Sp. z o.o., for $2.5 million, if the unit gets a concession for the search and identification of amber deposits

* Informed about the unit’s application for the concession for the search and identification of amber deposits in Mozdzanowo, Poland on Jan. 18 Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

