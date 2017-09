Feb 1 (Reuters) - ad pepper media international NV :

* Board of directors decides on share buyback

* Will repurchase a total number of up to 690,000 shares via stock exchange

* Share buy-back will be implemented from Feb. 1, 2016 onwards and will run for a period expiring on Nov. 21, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)