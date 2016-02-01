BRIEF-Columbus acquires Danish cloud and hosting company Systemhosting

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Columbus A/S :
* Columbus acquires Danish cloud and hosting company Systemhosting
* Acquisition price is not disclosed
* Acquisition is financed by Columbus’ own available funds
* Management in Systemhosting will continue, and company will continue to operate under same name
* In FY 2014/2015 Systemhosting had revenue of 33.3 million Danish crowns ($4.8 million) and earnings of 3.6 million crowns Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8796 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)